 »   »   »  Kartik Aaryan Isn't A 'Sakht Launda' In Real Life & His Pics With Girlfriend Dimple Sharma Are Proof

Kartik With Dimple

Kartik Aaryan, enjoys movie date with Dimple Sharma and got snapped as he could not escape the eagle-eyed paparazzi.

How Did They Meet?

According to media reports, Dimple Sharma, who is a Canadian model, has worked with Kartik Aaryan in a TV advert and that's how they came to know each other.

Kartik Is All Shush On His Relationship

Like other celebs, Kartik has maintained constant silence about his alleged relationship with Dimple Sharma and we wonder if he's in any mood to make it official.

Dimple-Kartik's Unseen Pictures

An unseen picture of Kartik Aaryan and Dimple Sharma enjoying 'cake fight' with their close friends.

Dimple Has Worked With SRK

Not many of you must be aware that Dimple Sharma has acted in many advertisements and she has also worked with King Khan! Cool, right?

Dimple With Ranbir Kapoor

Not just with Shahrukh Khan, but Ranbir Kapoor too! Here's the picture of Dimple & ranbir from an ad shoot.

She's A Hottie!

Keeping our all the jealousy aside, we gotta admit that Kartik's girl is one hottie and no wonder why Kartik seems all heart for her.

Coming Back To Kartik..

We hear after the phenomenal success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor is inundated with film offers and he might be next seen in a romantic flick. Also, this year Kartik will be hosting IIFA Rocks along with Ritesih Deshmukh and we're damn excited!