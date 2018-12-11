 »   »   »  Kartik Aaryan On Why He Rejected A Karan Johar Film: I Just Didn't Want To Be A Part Of It!

Kartik Aaryan Turned It Down

Just when it was reported that Karan Johar has offered Kartik Aaryan a role in his upcoming movie, the news was everywhere that the actor will not collaborate with the director, but none knew exactly what went wrong between the two.

Kartik Aaryan Speaks Up As To Why He Rejected A Karan Johar Film

"It was a fabulous film, it's just that at this point of time I didn't want to be a part of it. That's it," said Kartik Aaryan to Neha Dhupia in the podcast No Filter Neha.

I Couldn't Connect The Character To Myself

"Sometimes there are films that are fabulous in their own way, it's just that you have to connect to your character. Maybe somewhere down the line, I didn't connect to it myself," he summed it up.

It's Still Not Late

Even though Kartik Aaryan will not be seen in Karan Johar's next, the actor still has ample time and when a character he likes comes his way, we're sure he'll grab it with both hands.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi and the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 1, 2019.