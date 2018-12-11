 »   »   »  Kartik Aaryan On Why He Rejected A Karan Johar Film: I Just Didn't Want To Be A Part Of It!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kartik Aaryan is the new actor in town and has carved a name for himself in a short span of time. From delivering a mind-blowing monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and giving a stellar performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan has got thousands of admirers. Rumours had it that he would star in a Karan Johar production and it all turned out to be true as headlines were all over the place that Kjo has offered Kartik a role in his upcoming venture.
Kartik Aaryan Turned It Down
Just when it was reported that Karan Johar has offered Kartik Aaryan a role in his upcoming movie, the news was everywhere that the actor will not collaborate with the director, but none knew exactly what went wrong between the two.
Kartik Aaryan Speaks Up As To Why He Rejected A Karan Johar Film
"It was a fabulous film, it's just that at this point of time I didn't want to be a part of it. That's it," said Kartik Aaryan to Neha Dhupia in the podcast No Filter Neha.
I Couldn't Connect The Character To Myself
"Sometimes there are films that are fabulous in their own way, it's just that you have to connect to your character. Maybe somewhere down the line, I didn't connect to it myself," he summed it up.
It's Still Not Late
Even though Kartik Aaryan will not be seen in Karan Johar's next, the actor still has ample time and when a character he likes comes his way, we're sure he'll grab it with both hands.
Kartik Aaryan will next be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi and the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 1, 2019.
