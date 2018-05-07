 »   »   » Kartik Aaryan Throwing Unnecessary Tantrums After Achieving Stardom? Has Success Gone To His Head?

Luv Says It's Just A Matter Of Perception

"I've known Kartik from the time I signed him for Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Now when it (stardom) is finally happening to him, of course there will be whispers about how he has changed. But the change that we see in successful people is often a matter of perception," says Luv.



He Also Gave An Example To Justify His Statement

"Kartik doesn't drink, so he finds it difficult to attend parties. But he makes it a point to come to my parties whenever I invite him. He hangs around a bit. And when the drinking starts he looks at me to ask if he can leave."



Now if he was to do the same thing, leave in half an hour, people will say he has developed an attitude after success."







Does Kartik Throw Starry Tantrums?

"So far so good. Kartik has not changed. But even if he were to change I wouldn't be shattered. My father always warned me not to waste my time making friends."



Luv Trusts Kartik

"His experience taught him to not trust anyone. My experience has been otherwise. I've reason to trust friends. And Kartik is one of them. However, if he chooses to change tomorrow that is fine."



Luv Says He Did Kartik No Favour

"Why should I have any expectations from him? I did him no favour. For Pyaar Ka..., I had auditioned scores of newcomers. I chose Kartik because he fitted the bill perfectly. If I gave him a break, he also served my purpose in the script," he concludes.

