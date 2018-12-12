 »   »   »  Kartik Aaryan Wants To Have Babies With Katrina Kaif & The Reason Will Leave You ROFL!

Kartik Aaryan On Why Wants To Have Babies With Katrina Kaif

The actor revealed, "Yes, I just said that, yeah, I have a thing for accents, so that's about it and she (Katrina Kaif) has a good accent, so that's about it."

When Neha suggested Jacqueline Fernandez too has an accent, Kartik feigned innocence and said he never realised it.

Kartik even had a matrimonial ad which went like, "Main handsome hain, smart hain, witty hain, aur isko Sheila ki Jawani bohat pasand hain...

Kartik On Sparks Flying Between Him & Sara At A Party

"I think Saif Sir was also there, so it was all eco-friendly."

For those who ain't aware, Sara had recently admitted on Koffee With Karan that she would love to date Kartik. Later when Kartik was told about Sara's proposal, he said, "I don't know what to say to that. All I can say is she is very pretty and I am really looking forward to her film."

When prodded further, he went on to add, "Haan main matlab coffee peena chahunga! (I would like to go for a coffee with her)."

Kartik Reveals His Super Power

""I'm very good at kissing. Self-taught," the actor confessed

Any Guesses What's His Nickname?

"They call me Center Shock, because my hair...it's always up. And then Koki is something that I hated throughout my childhood."

If Not An Actor, Kartik Would Have Taken Up This Profession

"Bawarchi ban jaunga. Araam se ban jaunga. Main sab bana lunga - Indian, Italian, jo chahiye."

He Is A Teetotaler But Has This Trick Up His Sleeve

"I've been doing that all my life. When I entered the industry, I learned this trick that I've to do this otherwise everyone is going to say are ek drink pee le, ek drink pee le, kya hojayega, yeh nahi peeta, isko pilate hai...

So what I do is with the bartender I just tell him that give me a glass of water, put nimbu in it and some ice and jo colour ka mujhe lag raha hota hai drink hoti hai logo ki, alcohol ke color ka. I just mix an orange juice or something, so that it looks like a proper...

But pata nahi main kyu bata raha hun, kyuki agli baar log check karenge."