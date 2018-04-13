 »   »   » Kartik Aryan Aka Sonu Meets Varun Dhawan Ki 'Sweety' Natasha Dalal & Their Picture Will Crack You Up

Related Articles
Varun Dhawan's much awaited film, October has finally hit the theatres and it's garnering only praise from the audience as well as the critics. Movie-goers are lauding varun for shedding the tag of 'masala film actor' and trying something new and passing with flying colours.
Last night, the screening of october was held and many celebs including Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aryan attended the screening of the film. Among all the inside pictures, there's one particular picture which is going viral on the social media for all the right reasons as two gen-next superstars are seen in the same frame and their camaraderie is definitely something that we don't get to see every day.
Kartik Meets Varun's GF Natasha
Seen here is Kartik Aryan, chilling with Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal and we're loving this candid picture of the trio. Kartik's funny talk wasn't limited to only Varun & Natasha. See in the next pictute, who joined him in a conversation!
Arjun & Kartik!
Here's another inside picture of Kartik Aryan, sharing a laugh with Varun Dhawan's dad, David Dhawan, while Arjun Kapoor looks on!
Natasha, A Supportive GF
On a related note, Natasha was all kind of supportive for her actor-boyfriend, Varun Dhawan and was seen interacting with all his industry friends as well as his family members.
Varun & Kartik
Going by their pictures, one can totally root for a film starring Varun Dhawan & Kartik Aryan. Who wouldn't love to see them together in a film? Directors, are you listening?
Kartik With Kiara
The screening might be of Varun Dhawan's film but clearly Kartik Aryan was the star of night. Seen here is Kartik, catching up with Kiara Advani.
Varun's Sweet Gesture For A Fan
While arriving for the film screening, Varun slowed down his car and posed for a selfie with a man and his kid. Varun is kind popular among fans as well as paparazzi for his friendly nature.
On the work front, Varun Dhawan is also busy with the shooting Sui Dhaaga, the film that also casts Anushka Sharma in the lead role. Keep watching this for more updates!
