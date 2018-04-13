 »   »   » Kartik Aryan Aka Sonu Meets Varun Dhawan Ki 'Sweety' Natasha Dalal & Their Picture Will Crack You Up

Kartik Meets Varun's GF Natasha

Seen here is Kartik Aryan, chilling with Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal and we're loving this candid picture of the trio. Kartik's funny talk wasn't limited to only Varun & Natasha. See in the next pictute, who joined him in a conversation!



Arjun & Kartik!

Here's another inside picture of Kartik Aryan, sharing a laugh with Varun Dhawan's dad, David Dhawan, while Arjun Kapoor looks on!



Natasha, A Supportive GF

On a related note, Natasha was all kind of supportive for her actor-boyfriend, Varun Dhawan and was seen interacting with all his industry friends as well as his family members.



Varun & Kartik

Going by their pictures, one can totally root for a film starring Varun Dhawan & Kartik Aryan. Who wouldn't love to see them together in a film? Directors, are you listening?



Kartik With Kiara

The screening might be of Varun Dhawan's film but clearly Kartik Aryan was the star of night. Seen here is Kartik, catching up with Kiara Advani.



Varun's Sweet Gesture For A Fan

While arriving for the film screening, Varun slowed down his car and posed for a selfie with a man and his kid. Varun is kind popular among fans as well as paparazzi for his friendly nature.

