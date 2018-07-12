 »   »   »  Karwaan: Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan's Road Trip Song Titled Chota Sa Fasana Hits The Right Note!

Karwaan's first song 'Chota Sa Fasana' is a perfect treat for people that enjoy the weather outside and love to venture out on long aimless monsoon drives

After witnessing few of the much-loved road trip songs like Dil Chahta Hai, Khwabon Ke Parindey from ZNMD, Safarnama from Tamasha, Bollywood seems to have its newest road trip song starring- Irrfan, debutants Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.



With the soothing tunes by Anurag Saikia backed by the melodious voice of Bollywood's favourite singer Arijit Singh, Chota Sa Fasana has been topping playlists ever since its release.



The track makes for a perfect journey song, with lyrics that will leave the listener mesmerized. Check it out right away here-



Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan and marking the debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives



It is a road trip on which some crazy adventures take place, some lines are crossed, some bonds are forged, detours are made, experiences are shared and secrets are revealed.



An uneasy alliance is formed between three unlikely co-passengers on an eventful (and often hilarious) journey from Bangalore to Ooty to Kumarakom and finally to Kochi.



Speaking about Karwaan, Dulquer Salmaan had earlier told a leading daily, " During the narration, the story and character resonated with me. It's a slice-of life film and I gravitate towards such projects as that's what I'd want to watch too."



Director Akarsh Khurana in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat had said, "Fortunately Bollywood doesn't have an opinion of Dulquer Salmaan yet. They are aware of him as a Malayalam star. Dulquer thought his role in Karwaan was different and interesting enough for him to take it up. We didn't have a baggage of him being different or unique because he will be seen in a Hindi cinema for the first time."



'Chota Sa Fasana' has been garnering accolades from the masses online and has been the popular choice on music apps across. If youre in the mood for an Arijit classic - don't miss out on this one.



Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP in association with Priti Rathi Gupta of 'Ishka films', Karwan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August, 2018.

