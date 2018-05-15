 »   »   » Karwaan Poster: Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood Debut With Irrfan Khan & Mithila Palkar Is Refreshing!

Related Articles
Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan who enjoys an immense fan-following; all thanks to his good looks and impeccable acting prowess is now all ready to make his mark in Bollywood. The handsome lad who is a renowned name in the south industry will be seen for the first time in a Bollywood film.
We are talking about Akarsh Khurana's Karwaan which has Dulquer Salmaan sharing screen space with the super talented cast- Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. The makers of the film recently announced the release date of the film with the first look poster. Have a look at it here-
A 'Hit' First Look
The first look poster of Karwaan has Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar sipping some coconut water by the roadside. Isn't it looking refreshing to the core. Another catchy thing is the intriguing tagline which reads- 3 lost souls, 2 dead bodies, a journet of a lifetime'.
A Major Hint About Karwaan
Karwaan revolves around three outballs different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. Going by the looks of the poster, we are guessing that Karwaan is a road-trip flick.
Dulquer Is A Perfect Cast
Earlier while talking to a leading daily, Khurrana revealed, "I have been following Dulquer for a while after Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani. And I really loved his movie, Charlie. He has showcased a fantabulous performance in it. Then I watched his movies, Bangalore days, Kammattipaadam and so on...He is the perfect cast for the movie."
Giving a gist of the plot, he had told Mumbai Mirror, "Dulquer's character Avinash is forced to take a trip from Bangalore to Kochi and asks his friend Shaukat (Irrfan) to accompany him. While Avinash is a reserved guy, Shaukat is a little old school with a humorous take on life. En route they pick up Mithila, a spunky teenager, and it's about the trio from different walks of life coming together,"
Dulquer Salmaan On Why He Chose Karwaan As Her Bollywood Debut
The actor earlier told PTI, "I don't think I want to play a big fancy lead role in Hindi films just for the sake of it. I would prefer to do interesting roles. If I get a memorable role, it would have a bigger impact than debuting as a lead in a film where nobody knows me."
Kriti Kharbanda Is Also A Part Of This Film
Reportedly the actress has an extended cameo in Karwaan and will be seen as Dulquer Salmaan's love interest who appears at an important juncture in the film.
Karwaan has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala and promises to be a visual delight to all the masses. Produced by Ronnie Screwvalas creative production house 'RSVP' in association with 'Ishka films', the film is slated to release on 10th August 2018.
