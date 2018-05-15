 »   »   » Karwaan Poster: Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood Debut With Irrfan Khan & Mithila Palkar Is Refreshing!

A 'Hit' First Look

The first look poster of Karwaan has Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar sipping some coconut water by the roadside. Isn't it looking refreshing to the core. Another catchy thing is the intriguing tagline which reads- 3 lost souls, 2 dead bodies, a journet of a lifetime'.



A Major Hint About Karwaan

Karwaan revolves around three outballs different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. Going by the looks of the poster, we are guessing that Karwaan is a road-trip flick.



Dulquer Is A Perfect Cast

Earlier while talking to a leading daily, Khurrana revealed, "I have been following Dulquer for a while after Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani. And I really loved his movie, Charlie. He has showcased a fantabulous performance in it. Then I watched his movies, Bangalore days, Kammattipaadam and so on...He is the perfect cast for the movie."



Giving a gist of the plot, he had told Mumbai Mirror, "Dulquer's character Avinash is forced to take a trip from Bangalore to Kochi and asks his friend Shaukat (Irrfan) to accompany him. While Avinash is a reserved guy, Shaukat is a little old school with a humorous take on life. En route they pick up Mithila, a spunky teenager, and it's about the trio from different walks of life coming together,"







Dulquer Salmaan On Why He Chose Karwaan As Her Bollywood Debut

The actor earlier told PTI, "I don't think I want to play a big fancy lead role in Hindi films just for the sake of it. I would prefer to do interesting roles. If I get a memorable role, it would have a bigger impact than debuting as a lead in a film where nobody knows me."



Kriti Kharbanda Is Also A Part Of This Film

Reportedly the actress has an extended cameo in Karwaan and will be seen as Dulquer Salmaan's love interest who appears at an important juncture in the film.

