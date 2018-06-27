 »   »   »  Karwaan Trailer: Irrfan Khan's Humor & Dulquer Salmaan's Confident Bollywood Debut Is Refreshing!

When you have three amazing performers on-screen, expect fireworks to explode on-screen! The much-awaited trailer of Akarsh Khurrana's Karwaan is finally out. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan co-starring Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Right from the first frame itself, the trailer comes across as a whiff of fresh air.

The trailer begins with Avinash (Dulquer Salmaan) receiving a call which informs him of his father's death in Gangotri and asks him to collect his father's mortal remains. Soon, Avinash befriends Shaukat (Irrfan Khan) and much to Dulquer's dismay, when they get to the 'body', he discovers that the coffin contains the wrong body and his father's remains have been sent to Kochi. Enroute Kochi, they are joined by Tanya (Mithila Palkar) who has gone missing from her college in Ooty.



The rest of the plot revolves around how these three lost souls come to terms with their lives through a journey. Karwaan looks promising and the trailer has plenty of light-hearted moments. Check out the trailer here-



As usual, Irrfan is brilliant when it comes to his sense of humor, meanwhile Dulquer Salmaan looks promising. Mithila Palkar too brings in some freshness.



Earlier in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, speaking about Dulquer's role, director Akarsh Khurana had revealed, "I think there may be similarities with some of the characters that he has played earlier. We did discuss that over time. You might get reminded of some of his earlier films in Malayalam cinema, say for example, Ustaad Hotel. But the situation in Karwaan is very new and different. Dulquer is playing a very normal guy in my film."



Giving a gist of the plot, he had told Mumbai Mirror, "Dulquer's character Avinash is forced to take a trip from Bangalore to Kochi and asks his friend Shaukat (Irrfan) to accompany him. While Avinash is a reserved guy, Shaukat is a little old school with a humorous take on life. En route they pick up Mithila, a spunky teenager, and it's about the trio from different walks of life coming together,"



Karwaan is slated to release on 3rd August.

