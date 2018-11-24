 »   »   »  Kate Sharma: I'm Fed Up With #MeToo; I Withdraw My Sexual Harassment Case Against Subhash Ghai

Why Did Kate Sharma Withdraw The Case Against Subhash Ghai?

Kate Sharma sent a note to DN Nagar police station asking them to withdraw the case as she needs to take care of her ill parents. She stated in the note that her parents and family members are disturbed by what happened to her and that is further affecting their health.

The Police Confirmed That Kate Sharma Has Indeed Withdrawn Her Case

"Our officers approached (Kate) Sharma again to record a detailed statement so we can begin our inquiry into the matter since she had sought some time earlier to give the statement owing to her mother's ill health. However, she then informed us in a written note that she wants to withdraw her case as her mother is unwell and she wants take care of her family," a police officer was quoted saying to MidDay.

Yes, I Have Withdrawn The Case Against Subhash Ghai, Says Kate Sharma

"Yes, I have informed the Mumbai Police that I want withdraw my complaint against Subhash Ghai. I want to take care of my family and my ailing mother instead of roaming here and there to get justice for whatever has happened to me. I had never told my family about what happened; they saw me on TV and were completely disturbed."

The #MeToo Movement Has Become A Joke!

"People are really making fun of the entire #MeToo campaign. Nothing has happened, nobody has been arrested. If cops are only busy registering FIRs, then what is the use of this entire campaign? Tell me, how many people have been arrested?."

I Am Fed Up Of Everything!

"Cops asked me if I wanted to register an FIR, but I don't see any reason for moving ahead to get justice as whatever I had to say is in the public domain. We [Ghai and her] were very good friends, but he destroyed everything; I've said this publicly and I'm saying it again. I am fed up of everything, hence I have withdrawn my case," Kate Sharma summed it up to MidDay.