 »   »   » Kathua Rape Case: Alia Bhatt Says She Has Stopped Reading About The Incident

There’s Anger On Humanitarian Level

"I don't think only people in Bollywood are upset, I think all over the country people are upset, on a humanitarian level there is anger. It is a disgraceful, shameful and terrible thing that's happened," Alia told reporters.



"As a girl, as a woman, as a human being and as a part of the country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened."







Alia Has Stopped Reading About Kathua Incident

The actor, who was speaking at the song launch of her upcoming film "Raazi", said she has stopped reading about the incident as it makes her more angry.



"There was a time when I was reading a lot about it but in the last two days, I have stopped because I thought if I keep reading about it, it's going to make me more and more upset and angry and really hurt.







Just Like Us, Alia Also Hopes Justice Is Served

"I just hope, from my heart, that justice is served. As a country, we should go out there and condemn it because this cannot be happening to us constantly," she added.



Kathua Rape Case

Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old child from a minority nomadic community was allegedly held in captivity in a small village temple for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.