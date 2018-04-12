 »   »   » Kathua Rape Case: Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Demand Justice For The Girl

Related Articles
The nation is shocked by the gruesome rape of a minor girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, and Bollywood celebrities have come forward and demanded justice to be served as early as possible and the hooligans to be booked under the law. As per reports, the 8-year-old-girl was sedated, assaulted and held captive inside a 'Devisthan' or a temple and was gang-raped repeatedly by six men and then killed.
The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police reportedly filed two separate charge sheets against the accused, and the shocking part is that there is a juvenile accused held in the case. Eight people have been charged - Sanji Ram, his nephew, Sanji Ram's son Vishal Jangotra, a friend of the nephew, a police sub-inspector, a head constable and two special police officers. The nephew was first identified as a juvenile, but the charge sheet says a DNA test showed him to be 19-years-old. Bollywood celebrities demanded action against the rapists and tweeted as below!
Sonam Kapoor Tweeted That She Is Ashamed
"Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country."
Farhan Akhtar Tweeted
"Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don't feel her terror, you are not human. If you don't demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing."
Riteish Deshmukh Stands Up For What Is Right
"A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody. We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator. ‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.' #Kathua #Unnao."
Sophie Choudry Tweets
Please do not turn the rape and murder of an 8 year old into a political circus. The religion/politics of the accused or the girl should not be relevant! The only truth is that she is the victim, they are the criminals and there is no excuse for what they have done! #kathua
Vir Das Thrashed Politicians In His Tweet
"Dear politicians, I'd like to see every one of you miserable scum and your army of slimy sycophants put your parties and your bullshit aside and do something to make sure that no child ever has to face what this girl did. But you won't. Because you don't deserve this country."
Javed Akhtar Tweeted
"All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua."
Shirish Kunder, Film-maker Tweeted
"Who would have thought that a day would come when protesting against mob lynching would also be considered anti-national? #NotInMyName."
