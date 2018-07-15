 »   »   »  Will Katrina Kaif Throw A Grand Party On Her 35th Birthday? Read Details!

Katrina Kaif's SECRET Birthday plan Revealed | FilmiBeat

The hot diva Katrina Kaif is all set to celebrate her 35th birthday on July 16, 2018, and if you think the actress is going to throw a big birthday bash and have a night to remember, you're wrong! Yes, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress will actually take a short break during her birthday and when we mean a 'short break', it really is a short break. Katrina, who is currently in Canada for the Dabangg Tour, will celebrate her birthday with her family members at an undisclosed location and will quickly fly back and resume work.

As soon as she's back from the birthday break, Katrina Kaif will resume the shoot of her upcoming movie Zero on July 18, 2018. The movie also stars Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles and is directed by Aanand L Rai.



A source opened up by saying to a leading portal, "Katrina will soon take off for a well-deserved break. The star has been working around the clock for her films and simultaneously rehearsing for the Dabangg tour. She has decided to celebrate her birthday with her family this year and while the details of her trip remain unknown, the location is one of the family's favourite holiday destinations".



Apart from shooting for Zero, Katrina Kaif is also shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of 2018.



Also, last year in 2017, Katrina Kaif was working on her birthday as she performed at the IIFA Awards and didn't have much time to get out and have a blast. She had revealed to Filmfare, "Birthdays have been very different for me. Last three years have been emotionally and radically different. But this year things have changed. Hence I am ready to accept whatever it is."



