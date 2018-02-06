 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Touches A New & Exciting Milestone! Read Details

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has successfully crossed the 8 Million mark on Instagram and in no time, she'll touch 10 Million as well, folks!



Instagram Followers

Her Instagram followers grew in leaps and bounds after her film with Salman Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai was released.



Box Office Hit

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai released in December 2017 and ended being a superhit at the box office.



She Can Make It

Though Katrina Kaif is way behind Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, in a few years she might cross their followers as well.



Katrina Quoted

"Social media has not changed my life at all. The only difference is that my life is on social media now," said Katrina to Bollywoodlife.



Social Media Queen

"The only difference is that I am posting pictures, which I have always taken. I have a huge collection of almost every moment of my life on my phone. And I just put it there now," said Katrina to Bollywoodlife.



Different Sides

Also, her Instagram posts are so lovely and we get to see the unseen side of her too.

