 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Touches A New & Exciting Milestone! Read Details

Katrina Kaif, who is basking in the success of Tiger Zinda Hai saw her Instagram followers grow in leaps and bounds and now she has successfully crossed the mark of 8 Million followers. The actress was hesitant to be on social media at the beginning, but now, she's completely hooked to it!
"It took me a while to join Instagram. I was told that I would enjoy the interactions and follow new people I like, and that is exactly what has happened. I'm having fun. I'm sharing real moments with my followers and enjoy having a platform where I have my own voice. It is a personal reflection of me," revealed Katrina.
Katrina Kaif has successfully crossed the 8 Million mark on Instagram and in no time, she'll touch 10 Million as well, folks!
Her Instagram followers grew in leaps and bounds after her film with Salman Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai was released.
Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai released in December 2017 and ended being a superhit at the box office.
Though Katrina Kaif is way behind Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, in a few years she might cross their followers as well.
"Social media has not changed my life at all. The only difference is that my life is on social media now," said Katrina to Bollywoodlife.
"The only difference is that I am posting pictures, which I have always taken. I have a huge collection of almost every moment of my life on my phone. And I just put it there now," said Katrina to Bollywoodlife.
Different Sides
Also, her Instagram posts are so lovely and we get to see the unseen side of her too.