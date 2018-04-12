 »   »   » Katrina Kaif All Set To Write Her Memoir & Has Zeroed In 'Barbie Dreams' As The Book Title?

Related Articles
- Zero: Katrina Kaif Turns A Beautiful Bride In Red But Who's The Lucky Man?
- Not Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Steps In To Mentor Sister Isabelle For Her Big Bollywood Debut?
- Salman Khan Granted Bail: Not Katrina Kaif But Sonam Kapoor & These Celebs Dared To Stand By Him
- Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Katrina Kaif Scared To React On Salman Khan's 'Jail Or Bail' Situation?
- Ex-Lovers Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone To Walk The Ramp Together For Manish Malhotra!
- History To Be Repeated? A Tug Of War Between Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan; Katrina Kaif To Be Blamed
- Katrina Kaif & Her Sister Isabelle Make For 'Ethereal' Indian Brides In This Magazine Photoshoot!
- Katrina Kaif, A High Maintenance Bahu? Why Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Was SCEPTICAL ONLY About Her?
- Zero: Shahrukh Khan Is Very Fast Growing Into A Child!
- DOOMED DOSTI! Katrina Kaif MIFFED With Alia Bhatt For HIDING Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor
- FYI Ranbir, Alia Bhatt Might End The COLD WAR Between Your EX-GFs Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone!
- Katrina Kaif Is Damn Insecure That Aamir Khan Might Chop Her Role For Fatima Sana Shaikh In TOH!
- WHOPPING AMOUNT! Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Are Riding On This Budget In 2018
Katrina Kaif is one of the top leading actresses in Bollywood today. But the journey for the leggy lass hasn't been an easy one. Initially heavily criticized for her heavily-accented Hindi and wooden expressions, the actress has had her own sets of ups and downs before she successfully went on to become one of the most sought-after names in the film industry. Recently at an event, Katrina had hinted at the possibility of writing a memoir. When quizzed about how she rose to the top in an industry where she was an outsider, she had said, "I educated myself [about the industry]. I might write a book [on it]."
Now if the latest reports are to be believed then the 'Zero' actress might soon come up with a memoir. Want to know more about it? Then scroll down to read more-
Katrina Approached To Pen A Book On Her Life?
As per a Mid-Day report, the actress has been approached by a leading publishing house to write a book on her life and her journey in the Indian film industry.
It Took A Lot Of Convincing
Reportedly the publishing house saw an inspiring story in her trajectory and reached out to her in January. The source told the tabloid, "When Katrina was approached initially, she felt it was too soon to write an autobiography. After much convincing, she has agreed to come on board."
Katrina To Share Her 'Barbie Dreams'
Buzz is that the memoir is tentatively titled Barbie Dreams, after her distinction of being the only Indian actor to have a Barbie modelled on her.
The Book Will Focus On Different Aspects Of Her Life
Katrina who is generally refrains from speaking about her personal life, will use this opportunity to open up to her readers about the different aspects of her life. "The book will focus on her childhood and growing up years. Since she lived in several countries, including Japan, Belgium and London, she will talk about the influence of myriad cultures on her personality," the source further added.
From Boom To Stardom
The actress will open up about her her meteoric rise in an industry that otherwise battles accusations of being nepotistic. The source revealed, "Despite starting with a controversial film like Boom (2003), she will decode how she bagged projects wisely to ensure a long innings in Bollywood."
But There's A Twist
Those looking for Kat baring her heart about her real-life love interests will be on for a major disappointment. "The story is pitched as a motivational one and anything about her personal life doesn't fit into the template," the source revealed. The publishing house is expected to make an announcement next week.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.