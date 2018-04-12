 »   »   » Katrina Kaif All Set To Write Her Memoir & Has Zeroed In 'Barbie Dreams' As The Book Title?

Katrina Approached To Pen A Book On Her Life?

As per a Mid-Day report, the actress has been approached by a leading publishing house to write a book on her life and her journey in the Indian film industry.



It Took A Lot Of Convincing

Reportedly the publishing house saw an inspiring story in her trajectory and reached out to her in January. The source told the tabloid, "When Katrina was approached initially, she felt it was too soon to write an autobiography. After much convincing, she has agreed to come on board."



Katrina To Share Her 'Barbie Dreams'

Buzz is that the memoir is tentatively titled Barbie Dreams, after her distinction of being the only Indian actor to have a Barbie modelled on her.



The Book Will Focus On Different Aspects Of Her Life

Katrina who is generally refrains from speaking about her personal life, will use this opportunity to open up to her readers about the different aspects of her life. "The book will focus on her childhood and growing up years. Since she lived in several countries, including Japan, Belgium and London, she will talk about the influence of myriad cultures on her personality," the source further added.



From Boom To Stardom

The actress will open up about her her meteoric rise in an industry that otherwise battles accusations of being nepotistic. The source revealed, "Despite starting with a controversial film like Boom (2003), she will decode how she bagged projects wisely to ensure a long innings in Bollywood."



But There's A Twist

Those looking for Kat baring her heart about her real-life love interests will be on for a major disappointment. "The story is pitched as a motivational one and anything about her personal life doesn't fit into the template," the source revealed. The publishing house is expected to make an announcement next week.

