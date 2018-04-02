English
 »   »   » Katrina Kaif & Her Sister Isabelle Make For 'Ethereal' Indian Brides In This Magazine Photoshoot!

Katrina Kaif & Her Sister Isabelle Make For 'Ethereal' Indian Brides In This Magazine Photoshoot!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Katrina Kaif had made us go weak in our knees with her gorgeous looks in several of her photoshoots in the past. But for the very first time, the stunning actress posed with her sister Isabelle for the cover of Brides Today which is fashion magazine dedicated to weddings and boy, we are very sure that you will be all hearts over it. The magazine has the Kaif sisters draped in various bridal designs by reknowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.

We came across a couple of their pictures from the bridal photoshoot that will surely drive away your Monday blues and give you plenty of fashion goals. Check them out right away here-

It's Love At First Sight

Katrina said, "Tarun is one of the designers I first worked with when I came into the industry, so I am really happy that he has done Isabelle and my first photoshoot together."

First Ones Are Always Special

On the other hand, her darling sister was over the moon and wrote, "First one's are always special! Was a dream to shoot with my sis @katrinakaif especially for the cover of @bridestodayin! Can cross that off the bucket list!"

The Kaif Sisters Are Breaking The Internet

'Good looks runs in their family' and here's the proof! The two ladies look absolutely mesmerizing in this picture, don't they?

Isabelle's Bollywood Debut

With several blockbusters to her credit, Katrina Kaif is one of the top leading ladies in Bollywood today. Now, her sister Isabelle too is all set to make her debut in Bollywood opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Stanley D'Cousta's Time To Dance.

Did Her Sister Katrina Give Her Any Advice For Her Acting Debut?

To this, Isabelle told a leading daily, " Katrina has given me a lot of advice, but the best one has been to work extremely hard and also enjoy it at the same time. Luckily, most people in the arts world are extremely passionate about what they do."

Well folks, we just can't wait to watch Isabelle on the big screen for the first time! What about you? Let us know in the comment section below.

Story first published: Monday, April 2, 2018, 11:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 2, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat