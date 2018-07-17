 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif's Birthday Celebration Pics: Actress Rings In Special Day At A Countryside With Family!

Katrina Kaif celebrates Birthday in London with Family; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Katrina Kaif took a break from the shooting schedule of Shahrukh Khan's Zero to bring her 35th birthday with her family in London. Instead of throwing a big, star-studded bash, the actress decided to celebrate her special day with her family at a countryside in London. While speaking to a leading daily, Kat had confirmed, "Yes, I'm with family for my birthday and will return to Mumbai on Tuesday. I am in the countryside with my sisters, It is all about having fun, chilling and relaxing."

However the actress made sure that her fans don't miss a glimpse of her birthday celebrations and shared few pictures. Her mother Suzanne Turquotte too took to her Instagram page to share some photos of her doting daughter-

Age Is Just A Number For Katrina Katrina's hilarous caption for this picture which read, "My 21 st birthday today ...... ok fine .....plus a few more years 💃🌟📷credit my MOM 🦄 left us in splits. Make Way For The Birthday Girl With Her Birthday Cake Katrina looks super happy as she poses with her birthday cake for the lens. Wow, isn't it an awesome idea to ring in a birthday at a countryside? She Couldn't Stop Smiling! Yet another lovely picture of Kat. She had earlier shared, "I think they (birthdays) are nice and fun. You can say that I am ‘calmly excited' rather than ‘giddily excited' about birthdays. It's a nice reason to take some time out in a guilt-free manner." Well, we totally second that, girl! Sepia Love Kat also shared some sepia-tinted pictures on her Insta story to give us a peek into her fun-filled holidays.

Meanwhile on the professional front, Katrina will be next seen in Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero, Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and a dance flick starring Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva.