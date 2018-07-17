English
 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif's Birthday Celebration Pics: Actress Rings In Special Day At A Countryside With Family!

Katrina Kaif's Birthday Celebration Pics: Actress Rings In Special Day At A Countryside With Family!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Katrina Kaif celebrates Birthday in London with Family; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

    Katrina Kaif took a break from the shooting schedule of Shahrukh Khan's Zero to bring her 35th birthday with her family in London. Instead of throwing a big, star-studded bash, the actress decided to celebrate her special day with her family at a countryside in London. While speaking to a leading daily, Kat had confirmed, "Yes, I'm with family for my birthday and will return to Mumbai on Tuesday. I am in the countryside with my sisters, It is all about having fun, chilling and relaxing."

    However the actress made sure that her fans don't miss a glimpse of her birthday celebrations and shared few pictures. Her mother Suzanne Turquotte too took to her Instagram page to share some photos of her doting daughter-

    Age Is Just A Number For Katrina

    Katrina's hilarous caption for this picture which read, "My 21 st birthday today ...... ok fine .....plus a few more years 💃🌟📷credit my MOM 🦄 left us in splits.

    Make Way For The Birthday Girl With Her Birthday Cake

    Katrina looks super happy as she poses with her birthday cake for the lens. Wow, isn't it an awesome idea to ring in a birthday at a countryside?

    She Couldn't Stop Smiling!

    Yet another lovely picture of Kat. She had earlier shared, "I think they (birthdays) are nice and fun. You can say that I am ‘calmly excited' rather than ‘giddily excited' about birthdays. It's a nice reason to take some time out in a guilt-free manner." Well, we totally second that, girl!

    Sepia Love

    Kat also shared some sepia-tinted pictures on her Insta story to give us a peek into her fun-filled holidays.

    Meanwhile on the professional front, Katrina will be next seen in Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero, Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and a dance flick starring Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva.

    Read more about: katrina kaif
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 12:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue