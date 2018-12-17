 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Disagrees With KJo's Take On Item Songs; Says She Never Felt Objectified In Them!

Recently in an interview with Anupama Chopra, while talking about the #MeToo movement, filmmaker Karan Johar had admitted his mistake of objectifying women through his songs and pledged that he will never have item numbers in his films from now on.

Karan had said, "I have gone on record and apologized that I have had item songs in my feature films and I don't think I would do it again. I have no problem with like a girl dancing, that's not an item number.

An item song is when she is objectified and when there are men lusting for her like 'Chikni Chameli'. I don't think I would ever do that again. It's never gonna happen in a Dharma Productions film and I will make sure of it. Like 'Desi Girl' is not an item song but 'Chikni Chameli' is. And, I don't think I would do it."

I have grown up singing to 'Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai, Ladki Hai Ya Chadi Hai' and I didn't even realize what those words are. Then you suddenly sing that song and you are like, 'Oh My God! This is so misogynistic'. And, it's absolutely ridiculous that we have done it and a lead actor like Aamir Khan had danced on that song.

He himself, on my show, has actually said that 'I did this and I apologise like I wouldn't do it again'. We don't even think what these words are. Like I've no problem with brilliantly written and a beautiful song.

Just the way how Gulzar saab wrote the songs of 'Omkara'. They are stunning! 'Zabaan Pe Lagaa, Lagaa Re, Namak Ishq Ka' - is beautiful. Even 'Bidi Jalaile'. It's the way you picturize a song like that. You've got to kind of make sure that you don't because eventually we are a very impressionable medium."

Now, Katrina Kaif who has been a part of many popular item numbers like 'Sheila Ki Jawaani', 'Chikni Chameli' amongst others has reacted strongly to Karan's take on such songs while speaking to DNA.

Katrina Kaif Doesn't Agree To What Karan Had To Say! The actress told the leading daily, "Oh, I didn't know that was said, but I feel very differently on the matter. I feel it's all down to the individual who is performing the song. Madonaa, who I'm sure we all know of, I don't think she is feeling objectified." Katrina Never Felt Objectified In Chikni Chameli "I don't think Beyonce who performs in a swimsuit on stage is feeling objectified. It's all about how you feel while you are performing that song. I can tell you, I never felt objectified in 'Chikni Chameli'." 'I Enjoyed What I Was Doing' She further added, "I enjoyed that song. I enjoyed the dance, I enjoyed what I was doing. I didn't even for a moment felt objectified or brought any kind of wrong eyes on me. Not at all." 'It All Depends On The Angle It's Being Seen' The actress concluded, "There are many times when people ask me for songs and there's no context to it. I won't do it, no matter how much I feel about dance. We don't need to characterize it that every song that a woman is celebrating herself and performing, that's not objectifying women. It all depends on the angle and lens it's being seen."

