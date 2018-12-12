 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Finally Breaks Her Silence Over Thugs Of Hindostan Failure; Has This To Say!

'Everyone Tried Their Best,' Says Katrina

Speaking about the failure of Thugs Of Hindostan, Katrina told Bollywoodlife, "I think Aamir (Khan) put it very beautifully recently that you know that everyone tried their best (but) it didn't work with the audience on that level."

'It Was A Good Attempt On Everyone's Part'

She further added, "I think it was a good attempt on everyone's part and that's the only thing we can do and keep trying to engage our audience."

Content Is Always The King

When asked if there's a pressure on that front with her upcoming film Zero, Katrina said, "I think the pressure is there every year.

I don't think this has anything to do with this year. The only thing that has changed is that if the film would not have worked by, say the Monday, maybe, now with the presence of social media, the film would probably take the hit on Sunday.

It is probably not good for the business of the film but the result of it is the same - the story and content is always king.

'I Don't See A Film As A Big Film Or A Small Film'

"I don't see a film as a big film, small film, A-list or not, a film is a film and that's an important reason for everyone to remember. But that doesn't mean you should be afraid and stop trying. I think cinema is an unpredictable business and you should never be afraid to try."

Earlier, Aamir Had Opened Up About Thugs' Failure

Speaking at the award ceremony of Cinestaan India's Storytellers Contest, the superstar had said, "There are some people, who liked the film, and we would like to thank them but they are in minority. Majority didn't like the people and we realise this.

The audience, which came with so much expectation to watch my film, I want to apologise to them also that this time I couldn't entertain them. I am feeling very bad that we weren't able to entertain them."