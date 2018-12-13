 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif's Hilarious Reply When Asked About Kissing SRK Onscreen: He Is The Lucky One, Not Me

Kissa Kiss Ka

Katrina had a great comeback when asked if she feels lucky to have kissed SRK in films and replied, "Who said I am the lucky one. He is lucky."

She Feels Lucky To Be A Part Of Zero

"I feel fortunate today to be able to work on a film like this, to be a part of this with the kind of talent that we have - Aanand sir, Shah Rukh, Anushka," the actress quipped.

Katrina On Completing More Than A Decade In The Industry

"I feel very fortunate that I have experienced so many beautiful things in all these years. I have seen ups, downs, the worst times and the highest of times. I just feel fortunate for everything I have gone through."

What Makes Her Happy?

"As long as I am getting the opportunity to showcase, learn and take my art forward with the best people we have in the industry today, I am really grateful. As long as I learn every day and improve my craft, give my audience something new, I feel quite happy."

This Is How Katrina Felt When She Attended Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Reception

"A lot of people have asked me this question. I was invited to the wedding. I am a person who reacts quite instinctively and emotionally. I felt it in my heart to go and we went.

We had a wonderful time. We danced till the wee hours of the morning and I ate half the chocolate there, so I might not be invited at any of their functions again (laughs). But we really had a wonderful time. There was lot of warmth and it was really beautiful. We had a really nice time and I was really happy to be there."