Katrina Kaif's Hilarious Reply When Asked About Kissing SRK Onscreen: He Is The Lucky One, Not Me

    Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'Zero' which reunites her with her 'Jab Tak Hain Jaan' co-stars Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma on the big screen. After 'Mere Naam Tu' and 'Ishqbaazi', the makers of Zero released the third song titled 'Husn Parcham' yesterday.

    At the song launch event, the actress came across an awkward moment when a reporter asked her if she feels lucky that she was the first actress who got to kiss Shahrukh onscreen. Well, Katrina had a rather funny response to the question which left everyone in splits-

    Kissa Kiss Ka

    Katrina had a great comeback when asked if she feels lucky to have kissed SRK in films and replied, "Who said I am the lucky one. He is lucky."

    She Feels Lucky To Be A Part Of Zero

    "I feel fortunate today to be able to work on a film like this, to be a part of this with the kind of talent that we have - Aanand sir, Shah Rukh, Anushka," the actress quipped.

    Katrina On Completing More Than A Decade In The Industry

    "I feel very fortunate that I have experienced so many beautiful things in all these years. I have seen ups, downs, the worst times and the highest of times. I just feel fortunate for everything I have gone through."

    What Makes Her Happy?

    "As long as I am getting the opportunity to showcase, learn and take my art forward with the best people we have in the industry today, I am really grateful. As long as I learn every day and improve my craft, give my audience something new, I feel quite happy."

    This Is How Katrina Felt When She Attended Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Reception

    "A lot of people have asked me this question. I was invited to the wedding. I am a person who reacts quite instinctively and emotionally. I felt it in my heart to go and we went.

    We had a wonderful time. We danced till the wee hours of the morning and I ate half the chocolate there, so I might not be invited at any of their functions again (laughs). But we really had a wonderful time. There was lot of warmth and it was really beautiful. We had a really nice time and I was really happy to be there."

