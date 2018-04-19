 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Is A Very Private Person, Actress's Friend Dismisses Reports About Her Memoir!

Related Articles
Recently Katrina Kaif left everyone surprised when she revealed that she might seriously write a book on her journey in Bollywood. Of course, the news send the media in a tizzy considering how fiercely gaurded the 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actress is about her private life. Next came in reports that a leading publishing house has approached her to pen her autobiography.
However now, it looks like all Kat fans will have to wait a little longer to get a sneak-peek into the actress's life story. A close friend of Katrina spilled the beans about these news reports while speaking to a leading web portal. Check it out here-
Katrina Is A Private Person
As per Subhash K. Jha, a friend of the actress revealed, "What memoir will she write? She's a very private person."
She Is Not Yet Ready For It
No one knows the real Katrina. And she is not about to tell the world about it," added the friend.
No 'Barbie Dreams' For Katrina
There was a strong buzz that the memoir is tentatively titled Barbie Dreams, after her distinction of being the only Indian actor to have a Barbie modelled on her.
Katrina's Friend Laughs It Off And Says This
"Katrina would cringe at that title. Throughout her career she has tried to escape the Barbie doll image. The last thing she would want is to project herself in the image that she detests."
In Other News
Katrina's younger sibling Isabelle is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Sooraj Pancholi's Time To Dance. Speaking about it, Isabelle told a leading daily, "It's a great time to be entering the (Hindi film) industry. I'm really excited about the way Hindi cinema has evolved. Bollywood is going through a great time."
Did She Ask Some Tips From Katrina For Her Debut Film?
To this, she replied, "Of course, I do. I think it would be foolish not to (laughs). Katrina is so good at what she does and she's also such a success in the industry. It makes complete sense, as she knows how things work (in the industry)."
After delivering a blockbuster with Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif's upcoming releases include Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and Shahrukh Khan's Zero.
