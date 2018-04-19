 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Is A Very Private Person, Actress's Friend Dismisses Reports About Her Memoir!

Katrina Is A Private Person

As per Subhash K. Jha, a friend of the actress revealed, "What memoir will she write? She's a very private person."



She Is Not Yet Ready For It

No one knows the real Katrina. And she is not about to tell the world about it," added the friend.



No 'Barbie Dreams' For Katrina

There was a strong buzz that the memoir is tentatively titled Barbie Dreams, after her distinction of being the only Indian actor to have a Barbie modelled on her.



Katrina's Friend Laughs It Off And Says This

"Katrina would cringe at that title. Throughout her career she has tried to escape the Barbie doll image. The last thing she would want is to project herself in the image that she detests."



In Other News

Katrina's younger sibling Isabelle is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Sooraj Pancholi's Time To Dance. Speaking about it, Isabelle told a leading daily, "It's a great time to be entering the (Hindi film) industry. I'm really excited about the way Hindi cinema has evolved. Bollywood is going through a great time."



Did She Ask Some Tips From Katrina For Her Debut Film?

To this, she replied, "Of course, I do. I think it would be foolish not to (laughs). Katrina is so good at what she does and she's also such a success in the industry. It makes complete sense, as she knows how things work (in the industry)."

