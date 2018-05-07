English
Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor & Rani Mukerji SLAY At Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi Ceremony [INSIDE PICTURES]

The much awaited wedding of the year is finally happening and we have been keeping you updated with the pictures from the 'mehendi' ceremony of Sonam Kapoor that took place at BKC in Mumbai. Despite being a private affair, the mehendi ceremony of Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja was one star-studded affair and it was attended by the who's who of the B-town.

From Rekha to Jacqueline Fernandez, from Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor, from Rani Mukerji to Swara Bhaskar, many B-town celebs turned up at the do in their gorgeous avatars, while keeping the dress code in mind i.e., 'white' and boy, we can't stop looking at their pictures.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out all the amazing pictures from Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony and don't forget to tell us in the comments section below, which one you liked the most!

Kat Meets Sonam

Katrina Kaif chose Manish Malhotra's outfit for the night and was seen posing along with the bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor at her mehendi ceremony.

Too Much Gorgeousness In One Picture

The Kapoor sisters - Janhvi & Khushi pose together for a picture and it's tough to decide who's looking more beautiful!

Awww!

Who doesn't love to see them together in a picture? Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar look all elated as they enjoy the ‘mehendi' ceremony of Sonam Kapoor.

Rekha With Farah’s Kids

Here comes the cutest picture from the night. The veteran actress, Rekha poses for a picture with Farah Khan's kids and we're loving it.

Like Father Like Son

Arjun Kapoor strikes a pose along with his dad Boney Kapoor. It's always a delight to spot them in a single frame. Isn't it?

Isabelle Meets Sonam

Katrina Kaif was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif and here the latter can be seen posing for a picture with Sonam Kapoor.

Replica Of Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor not only redefines prettiness but is also the exact replica of Sridevi in this picture.

Karan With Sonam

Karan Johar & Sonam Kapoor are all smiles as they pose along for a picture.

The Fun Trio

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor had a gala time at Sonam's mehendi and this picture is a proof.

Squad Goals!

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor get goofy with Karan Johar and Isabelle Kaif and we're totally vouching for this squad. What about you?

Stay hooked with us for more updates on Sonam Kapoor's wedding.

