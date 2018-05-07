 »   »   » Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor & Rani Mukerji SLAY At Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi Ceremony [INSIDE PICTURES]

Kat Meets Sonam

Katrina Kaif chose Manish Malhotra's outfit for the night and was seen posing along with the bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor at her mehendi ceremony.

Too Much Gorgeousness In One Picture

The Kapoor sisters - Janhvi & Khushi pose together for a picture and it's tough to decide who's looking more beautiful!

Awww!

Who doesn't love to see them together in a picture? Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar look all elated as they enjoy the ‘mehendi' ceremony of Sonam Kapoor.

Rekha With Farah’s Kids

Here comes the cutest picture from the night. The veteran actress, Rekha poses for a picture with Farah Khan's kids and we're loving it.

Like Father Like Son

Arjun Kapoor strikes a pose along with his dad Boney Kapoor. It's always a delight to spot them in a single frame. Isn't it?

Isabelle Meets Sonam

Katrina Kaif was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif and here the latter can be seen posing for a picture with Sonam Kapoor.

Replica Of Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor not only redefines prettiness but is also the exact replica of Sridevi in this picture.

Karan With Sonam

Karan Johar & Sonam Kapoor are all smiles as they pose along for a picture.

The Fun Trio

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor had a gala time at Sonam's mehendi and this picture is a proof.

Squad Goals!

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor get goofy with Karan Johar and Isabelle Kaif and we're totally vouching for this squad. What about you?