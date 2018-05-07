 »   »   » Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor & Rani Mukerji SLAY At Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi Ceremony [INSIDE PICTURES]

Related Articles
- Fight With Katrina To Get Worse! Alia Bhatt Says She Won't DENY Her Affair Buzz With Ranbir Kapoor
- WATCH OUT! Katrina Kaif Will Leave You Spellbound With Her Latest Photoshoot
- Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Looks Gorgeous In These Pics & It's Hard Not To Fall In Love With Her
- Shocker! Salman Khan Refuses A Cameo In Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle's Debut Film?
- Katrina Kaif No Longer Friends With Alia Bhatt Because Of Ranbir Kapoor? Here's The Truth!
- Salman Khan To Be Blamed! Catfight Brewing Between Katrina Kaif And Jacqueline Fernandez?
- A Big Fat Wedding: Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh & Shahid Kapoor Set The Stage On Fire [Inside Photos]
- Has Ranbir Kapoor Stopped Believing In Love? Ready For Arranged Marriage? Rishi Kapoor Drops A Hint
- Katrina Kaif On Working With Shahrukh, Salman & Aamir Khan: They Can Only Help Me Become Better!
- Bigg Boss 12: Why Are The Makers Planning To Get Katrina Kaif To Co-host Salman Khan’s Reality Show?
- Katrina Kaif Is A Very Private Person, Actress's Friend Dismisses Reports About Her Memoir!
- The Pay Disparity Between Katrina Kaif & Varun Dhawan For Their 4D Dance Film Is Everything Unfair!
The much awaited wedding of the year is finally happening and we have been keeping you updated with the pictures from the 'mehendi' ceremony of Sonam Kapoor that took place at BKC in Mumbai. Despite being a private affair, the mehendi ceremony of Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja was one star-studded affair and it was attended by the who's who of the B-town.
From Rekha to Jacqueline Fernandez, from Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor, from Rani Mukerji to Swara Bhaskar, many B-town celebs turned up at the do in their gorgeous avatars, while keeping the dress code in mind i.e., 'white' and boy, we can't stop looking at their pictures.
So, what are you waiting for? Check out all the amazing pictures from Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony and don't forget to tell us in the comments section below, which one you liked the most!
Kat Meets Sonam
Katrina Kaif chose Manish Malhotra's outfit for the night and was seen posing along with the bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor at her mehendi ceremony.
Too Much Gorgeousness In One Picture
The Kapoor sisters - Janhvi & Khushi pose together for a picture and it's tough to decide who's looking more beautiful!
Awww!
Who doesn't love to see them together in a picture? Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar look all elated as they enjoy the ‘mehendi' ceremony of Sonam Kapoor.
Rekha With Farah’s Kids
Here comes the cutest picture from the night. The veteran actress, Rekha poses for a picture with Farah Khan's kids and we're loving it.
Like Father Like Son
Arjun Kapoor strikes a pose along with his dad Boney Kapoor. It's always a delight to spot them in a single frame. Isn't it?
Isabelle Meets Sonam
Katrina Kaif was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif and here the latter can be seen posing for a picture with Sonam Kapoor.
Replica Of Sridevi
Janhvi Kapoor not only redefines prettiness but is also the exact replica of Sridevi in this picture.
Karan With Sonam
Karan Johar & Sonam Kapoor are all smiles as they pose along for a picture.
The Fun Trio
Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor had a gala time at Sonam's mehendi and this picture is a proof.
Squad Goals!
Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor get goofy with Karan Johar and Isabelle Kaif and we're totally vouching for this squad. What about you?
Stay hooked with us for more updates on Sonam Kapoor's wedding.
Sonam Looks Like A PRINCESS In White & Gold At Her Mehendi Ceremony
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.