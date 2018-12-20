English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Reception Pics: Katrina, Kangana, Kajol & Rekha Grace The Party

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Reception Pics: Katrina, Kangana, Kajol & Rekha Grace The Party

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Reception: Kangana Ranaut looks beautiful in Banarasi Saree | FilmiBeat

    The Bollywood reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has already kick-started and Salman Khan has already made a splashing entry at the do. Many celebs including Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol, Rekha, Ameesha Patel and Vidya Balan graced the reception and we're here with their stunning pictures of the celebs. Among others, it was Kangana & Katrina, who grabbed eyeballs of the paparazzi and made the media go 'click...click...click..'.

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif chose a customized Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree for the party and boy, she looks damn hot!

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut looked splendid in a yellow saree as she graced the reception party of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai.

    Rekha

    The epitome of elegance, Rekha arrives at the reception party of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

    Kajol

    Kajol made a stunning entry at PeeCee-Nick's reception sans Ajay Devgn and we gotta say that she looked absolutely wow.

    Ameesha Patel

    Ameesha Patel also graced the reception of Priyanka Chopra and she was all smiles, while posing for the media.

    Vidya Balan

    Looking all royal, Vidya Balan was also seen in attendance at Priyanka Chopra's grand reception in Mumbai.

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    We're totally crushing over this gorgeous lehenga of Tamannaah Bhatia, which opted for PeeCee's reception. What about you?

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue