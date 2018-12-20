 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Reception Pics: Katrina, Kangana, Kajol & Rekha Grace The Party

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif chose a customized Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree for the party and boy, she looks damn hot!

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut looked splendid in a yellow saree as she graced the reception party of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai.

Rekha

The epitome of elegance, Rekha arrives at the reception party of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Kajol

Kajol made a stunning entry at PeeCee-Nick's reception sans Ajay Devgn and we gotta say that she looked absolutely wow.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel also graced the reception of Priyanka Chopra and she was all smiles, while posing for the media.

Vidya Balan

Looking all royal, Vidya Balan was also seen in attendance at Priyanka Chopra's grand reception in Mumbai.

Tamannaah Bhatia

We're totally crushing over this gorgeous lehenga of Tamannaah Bhatia, which opted for PeeCee's reception. What about you?