 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Reception Pics: Katrina, Kangana, Kajol & Rekha Grace The Party

The Bollywood reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has already kick-started and Salman Khan has already made a splashing entry at the do. Many celebs including Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol, Rekha, Ameesha Patel and Vidya Balan graced the reception and we're here with their stunning pictures of the celebs. Among others, it was Kangana & Katrina, who grabbed eyeballs of the paparazzi and made the media go 'click...click...click..'.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif chose a customized Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree for the party and boy, she looks damn hot!
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut looked splendid in a yellow saree as she graced the reception party of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai.
Rekha
The epitome of elegance, Rekha arrives at the reception party of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Kajol
Kajol made a stunning entry at PeeCee-Nick's reception sans Ajay Devgn and we gotta say that she looked absolutely wow.
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel also graced the reception of Priyanka Chopra and she was all smiles, while posing for the media.
Vidya Balan
Looking all royal, Vidya Balan was also seen in attendance at Priyanka Chopra's grand reception in Mumbai.
Tamannaah Bhatia
We're totally crushing over this gorgeous lehenga of Tamannaah Bhatia, which opted for PeeCee's reception. What about you?