 »   »   » Katrina Kaif No Longer Friends With Alia Bhatt Because Of Ranbir Kapoor? Here's The Truth!

Priyanka Chopra Inspires Me

''I make it a point to hang out with PeeCee whenever she's in town because she's someone who inspires me. She's warm and welcoming. She's been that way since the first day of my entry in the industry.''

There Is No Insecurity Between Us

''I get along with people who're passionate, focused and have this ‘let's kill it attitude'. There's no insecurity between us."

Talking About Katrina Kaif, She Said

"Similarly, I've known Katrina for a couple of years now. We've got to know each other organically. It all happened when Kat and I started spending time in the gym.''

Katrina Has Got My Back & I've Got Hers

''Today, she's someone who I can say is my friend. I know I can count on her when I'm in trouble and she can count on me, for sure. She's got my back and I've got hers."

On A Related Note

A daily had reported that Katrina Kaif is no longer friends with Alia Bhatt. The report stated, ''The entire cast and crew have been talking about RK and Alia's closeness while filming Bramhastra. Katrina got to know about it from some common friends who were working on the film. She is upset and would have appreciated had Alia told her about her closeness with Kapoor."

Those Who Don't Know...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are working together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Ranbir and Alia have already completed the first schedule of the film in Bulgaria.