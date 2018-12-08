 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif On Attending Deepika- Ranveer's Wedding Reception: 'Everybody Had A Really Nice Time'

One of Bollywood's most adorable couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got hitched at Lake Como in Italy in a two-day ceremony. The duo first got married as per Konkani traditions and then exchanged wedding vows again as per Sindhi rituals. On returning back to Bay, the newlyweds throw a big party for their industry colleagues and friends where everyone had a blast.

The pictures from the celebrations went viral on the internet. While several big names made it to the bash, Katrina Kaif grabbed the maximum attention for attending the reception. The actress who shared a common ex with Deepika left everyone surprised when she happily posed for the shutterbug at the bash.

Recently, Katrina opened up about attending DeepVeer's wedding and had this to say-

Katrina Had A Nice Time At The Reception The 'Zero' actress was quoted as saying, "It was a lovely reception and everyone had a really nice time. They both looked absolutely lovely." Deepika Let Bygones Be Bygones After Katrina Kaif attended Ranveer-Deepika's bash, the latter extended an olive branch and started following Katrina on Instagram. While Katrina is yet to follow her back, it looks like a new friendship is blossoming in tinsel town. Earlier, Katrina Had Posted A Love-filled Message For The Newlyweds When Deepika shared her dreamy wedding pictures on Instagram, Katrina had posted a comment, "Congratulations to both of u" and followed it up with a heart emoji." Katrina's Confession On Koffee With Karan On Koffee With Karan, Katrina had said, "I'm excited about the wedding. I want to wear really nice clothes and attend it. But I'm not invited. I might not be invited, but in my mind, I'm looking forward to the invitation and in my mind, I'm looking forward to wearing some nice clothes and going."

While Katrina wasn't a part of Ranveer-Deepika's wedding, the actress did make it a point to attend their wedding reception in Mumbai after Ranveer personally invited her for the same. With the ice slowing thawing between the two actresses, how about the two starring in a film together next?

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Lets Go Of The Past & Ends Her Cold War With Katrina Kaif, Here's The Proof!