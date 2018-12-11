English
 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif On Priyanka Chopra: She Is A Completely Different Person In A Different Place

Katrina Kaif On Priyanka Chopra: She Is A Completely Different Person In A Different Place

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    We all now that Katrina Kaif was not the original choice for Bharat. She joined the cast when Priyanka Chopra shocked everyone by walking out of this Salman Khan starrer. It was said that Salman always wanted Katrina to play the lead role opposite him. But in a recent interview to DB Post, Katrina revealed that she was approached only when Priyanka left the film. She said, "I was not the first choice at all for the director (Ali Abbas Zafar). Ali and I are very good friends. We are very honest to each other.''

    'Priyanka Is A Completely Different Person'

    ''We don't lie to each other. Who was doing the role before me is not relevant to me. She (Priyanka) is a completely different person in a different place in her life and career as well. We all are looking for different things, acting is such a personal choice and it has to be with something you connect with personally for you to portray and give so much of yourself to the character."

    'Ali Told Me About The Change'

    "Ali told me that there is a change that has happened and although I was not the original choice for the film, he would like to offer me the script. So, it was a very simple conversation with him - say, that he is going to send me the script and that I have to read it and get back to him.''

    'There Was No Friendship Getting Into The Middle'

    ''So there was no friendship getting into the middle. It was a very professional call and I said superb. I read the script at night in one go. It took me three hours from start to finish and I called up Ali and told him that I loved it. I immediately feel in love with the role. For me it was a very happy moment as I felt it was a role that would challenge me and an experience I would love have."

    'I Am Enjoying Shooting For Bharat'

    "It has been a great journey. I am really enjoying myself. The film pans across a few years. I am learning a lot. I am having a fulfilling experience on sets."

    Most Read: Katrina Kaif Reveals Why She Attended Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Wedding Reception!

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue