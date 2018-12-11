 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif On Priyanka Chopra: She Is A Completely Different Person In A Different Place

'Priyanka Is A Completely Different Person'

''We don't lie to each other. Who was doing the role before me is not relevant to me. She (Priyanka) is a completely different person in a different place in her life and career as well. We all are looking for different things, acting is such a personal choice and it has to be with something you connect with personally for you to portray and give so much of yourself to the character."

'Ali Told Me About The Change'

"Ali told me that there is a change that has happened and although I was not the original choice for the film, he would like to offer me the script. So, it was a very simple conversation with him - say, that he is going to send me the script and that I have to read it and get back to him.''

'There Was No Friendship Getting Into The Middle'

''So there was no friendship getting into the middle. It was a very professional call and I said superb. I read the script at night in one go. It took me three hours from start to finish and I called up Ali and told him that I loved it. I immediately feel in love with the role. For me it was a very happy moment as I felt it was a role that would challenge me and an experience I would love have."

'I Am Enjoying Shooting For Bharat'

"It has been a great journey. I am really enjoying myself. The film pans across a few years. I am learning a lot. I am having a fulfilling experience on sets."