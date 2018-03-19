 »   »   » Katrina Kaif On Supporting Her Contemporaries: I Try To Support As Much As I Can In My Work Space

Actor Katrina Kaif feels it's extremely important for people to empower women around them and says she now tries to actively support and encourage her contemporaries.

Katrina says a lot of things start with mindset change and "we need to think what we are doing for women around us".

"Recently, I've become more aware of this, even subconsciously, do we really support our contemporaries- in whatever industry you're in? I try to support women who are around me as much as I can in my work space. Sometimes a competitive mindset can actually stop you from doing that," Katrina told reporters here.

The "Tiger Zinda Hai" actor says she tries to do whatever she can within her capacity.

"Am I lifting up the women around me, am I doing what I can to support, encourage or to help them grow? Rather than just see what they can do for me, I do whatever I can to encourage them to better in their profession."

Katrina was speaking at an event of Educate Girls, of which she is the brand ambassador.

When asked about the perception that actors, especially female stars, don't have an opinion on important things, Katrina said people have an opinion but there is no compulsion that one has to always make a comment.

"I have seen it myself that when you talk about politics, matters regarding government, a lot of actors, because they are not in politics, don't feel the need to comment.

"There's a big difference between having an opinion at your home, and speaking about it on a public platform, or having an opinion about a social cause like this."

Katrina said if one does not want to talk about a certain topic, it does not mean that they are not aware of it.

"I can't speak about everyone because there are different situations and everyone is different. But many times, I don't feel like taking about a topic. It doesn't mean I don't have an opinion on it but maybe it is not the right time and place to talk about it.

Credits - PTI