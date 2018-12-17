English
 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif On Thugs Of Hindostan's Failure: It Was Not Lack Of Trying, Something Just Went Wrong

Katrina Kaif On Thugs Of Hindostan's Failure: It Was Not Lack Of Trying, Something Just Went Wrong

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    One of the most anticipated films of 2018, Thugs Of Hindostan which had a stellar cast comprising of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh turned out to be a major disappointment. It fails to woo the audience and couldn't rake in enough moolah as was expected of the starry vehicle.

    Later at a media event, Aamir Khan gracefully accepted his mistake and took full responsibility for the film's failure. And now, Katrina Kaif has opened up about the film's debacle and said that she believes the takeaway from a film's failure is that it gives a reality check to the people involved with it.

    'It Hurt Personally & Deeply'

    Katrina said, "I know Aamir has spoken on the matter and it has really hurt deeply and personally. Disappointment is always good as it wakes you up little bit again."

    'You Need To Have Guts To Try Things'

    She further added, "It was not for lack of trying, something just went wrong in case of Thugs of Hindostan. You need to have guts and urge to try things and be prepared that it may or may not work."

    Katrina On How Zero Would Fare At The Box Office

    "With regards to Zero, it is hard to say. You never know from before a film's release (whether it will work or not). A lot of work has gone into it. I believe it is a good film and is a good story."

    'Aanand L Rai's Emotional Connect Is Good'

    "Aanand L Rai is one of the finest storytellers in our cinema. His story connects with people. His emotional connect is good. You have to wait till the film releases. You will have the answer..," said the actress,

    Earlier Too, Katrina Had Opened Up About Thug's Flop Show

    She had told Bollywoodlife, "I think Aamir (Khan) put it very beautifully recently that you know that everyone tried their best (but) it didn't work with the audience on that level."

    'It Was A Good Attempt'

    She had said, "I think it was a good attempt on everyone's part and that's the only thing we can do and keep trying to engage our audience."

    ALSO READ: NO COLD VIBES! Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif CHILL With At Star Screen Awards 2018 [PIC]

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue