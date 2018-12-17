 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif On Thugs Of Hindostan's Failure: It Was Not Lack Of Trying, Something Just Went Wrong

'It Hurt Personally & Deeply'

Katrina said, "I know Aamir has spoken on the matter and it has really hurt deeply and personally. Disappointment is always good as it wakes you up little bit again."

'You Need To Have Guts To Try Things'

She further added, "It was not for lack of trying, something just went wrong in case of Thugs of Hindostan. You need to have guts and urge to try things and be prepared that it may or may not work."

Katrina On How Zero Would Fare At The Box Office

"With regards to Zero, it is hard to say. You never know from before a film's release (whether it will work or not). A lot of work has gone into it. I believe it is a good film and is a good story."

'Aanand L Rai's Emotional Connect Is Good'

"Aanand L Rai is one of the finest storytellers in our cinema. His story connects with people. His emotional connect is good. You have to wait till the film releases. You will have the answer..," said the actress,

Earlier Too, Katrina Had Opened Up About Thug's Flop Show

She had told Bollywoodlife, "I think Aamir (Khan) put it very beautifully recently that you know that everyone tried their best (but) it didn't work with the audience on that level."

'It Was A Good Attempt'

She had said, "I think it was a good attempt on everyone's part and that's the only thing we can do and keep trying to engage our audience."