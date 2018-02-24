 »   »   » Katrina Kaif & Ranveer Singh Give A Thumbs Up To Vipul Shah's Namaste England!

Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to extend their support to the Vipul Shah directorial Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

The sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London titled Namaste England started its shoot recently. The makers and cast released the first posters of the film and have been buzzing on the social media ever since the release.

Announcing the release date of his film, Arjun posted on Instagram, "Starting a journey, need the blessings, nervous & excited about my film #Number11 #NamasteEngland. Me and Parineeti are back !!! Time to fly with us on this wonderful journey from Punjab to England 🙏!!! 7th December 2018. #NamasteEngland @namasteengland @parineetichopra @reliance.entertainment @penmovies#VipulAmrutlalShah #JayantilalGada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers."

Ranveer liked the first look, while Katrina Kaif who starred in Vipul Shah's Namastey London, sent some warm wishes to the Namaste England team. The actress commented on Arjun Kapoor's post saying, "Congrats guys all the best 👍👍👍👍".

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actor's debut film 'Ishaqzaade'. Arjun's close friend from the industry Ranveer Singh too expressed his support to the film as he gave a thumbs up.

Namastey London directed by Vipul Shah was not only loved and appreciated by the audience and the critics but also raked high at the box office. After the superhit success of the Akshay-Katrina starrer, Vipul Shah is all set to present the sequel Namaste England with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. 'Namaste England' has gone on floors with this announcement and is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 7th of December, 2018.

