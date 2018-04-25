 »   »   » A Big Fat Wedding: Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh & Shahid Kapoor Set The Stage On Fire [Inside Photos]

Related Articles
Celebs performing at weddings - that's not a sight we get to see everyday. However, last night was an exception and many celebs including Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Karan Johar were spotted performing on the stage for a high-profile wedding and boy, going by the pictures one can claim that they must have set the stage on fire!
A photographer named Badal Raja Jain shared a few pictures from the last night that took place in Delhi and we bet you will be mesmerised to see the pictures. Apart from the celebs mentioned above, singer Sonu Nigam was also in attendance. Have a look at the pictures below..
All Pictures Courtesy: Badal Raja Jain [Facebook]
Katrina Does 'Swag Se Swagat'
Going by her outfits, one can assume that the leggy lass must have performed to two of the most popular tracks of her last film, Tiger Zinda Hai i.e., 'dil diyan gallan' and 'swag se swagat'. The actress is looking effin' hot in her golden outfit and how!
'Khalibali Ho Gaya Hai Dil'
Ranveer Singh, who's touted as the powerhouse of talent as well as energy, was also seen performing on his popular tracks including 'khalibali' from Padmaavat at a wedding in Delhi.
Shraddha Kapoor
Among other celebs, Shraddha Kapoor was also in attendance and looked like a dream in her pink outfit. We're sure that actress must have shook her legs on songs like 'galliyan' and 'dance basanti'. What say, people?
Dhating...Dhating..Dhating..Naach!
Shahid Kapoor, who's one superb dancer and has the capability to send the crowd in tizzy with his fiery performance danced on songs like 'dhating naach' and have the crowd whistling and clapping.
On a lighter note, recently Shahid announced the second pregnancy of wife Mira Rajput.
The Hosts Of The Night
Looking all elegant, Dia Mirza was seen hosting the sangeet along with Karan Johar. The latter also did a gig on 'radha on the dance floor' and his crazy steps brought a wide smile on guest's face.
Sonu Nigam
A wedding night is incomplete without 'sangeet' and seen here is Sonu Nigam, singing a few of the most popular tracks from his archives. On a related note, the singer looked dashing. We wonder if Sonu Nigam has stopped ageing or what!
