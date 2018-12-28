 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Reacts To Reports About Her Role In Zero Being Inspired By Her Break-Up With Ranbir!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
When Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero hit the theatrical screens last week, a lot of cinegoers pointed out the uncanny resemblance of the personal life of Katrina's reel character Babita Kumari to her real life. In the film, Katrina played a superstar who gets dumped by her boyfriend but is yet to get over him.
Many felt that the 'break-up' reference was inspired by Katrina Kaif's real-life split with Ranbir Kapoor. To add more fuel to the fire, Abhay Deol who played the role of her beau on celluloid was named Aditya Kapoor in the film. Also, there were reports floating in the 'Sanju' actor was not watching Zero because of this reason.
Finally in an interview with Film Companion, Katrina Kaif has reacted to all these reports and here's what she has to say-
From Real To Reel?
When told about people drawing parallels between her role in Zero and real life situation, Katrina said, "I knew that people are gonna try and connect the dots but I also knew that when they see the film they can't do that because the pitch of that character is so different."
'That Character Is Not Me'
"The pitch of that character is not me...That's not me. That's not my behaviour," the actress further emphasized.
Katrina Clears The Air
Katrina added, "To me the way she's (Babita) talking (in the film), to me it is outlandish as a person that I am."
Katrina Is Exactly The Opposite Of Babita Kumari
In yet another interview, Katrina had mentioned, "In my mind, I'm exactly the opposite of her. I'm very subtle. Everything for me is underplayed."
Unlike Her Character Babita Kumari, Katrina Faces Every Emotion Head On
While speaking to Indian Express, the actress had earlier said, "I don't try to escape. I try to face whatever I am feeling, understand it and make friends with it. I don't run away from it, nor deny it.
I make friends with it. First, be very comfortable with it, accept that it has happened and then try to find a solution. Sometimes you don't find it. But I try."