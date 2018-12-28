 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Reacts To Reports About Her Role In Zero Being Inspired By Her Break-Up With Ranbir!

From Real To Reel?

When told about people drawing parallels between her role in Zero and real life situation, Katrina said, "I knew that people are gonna try and connect the dots but I also knew that when they see the film they can't do that because the pitch of that character is so different."

'That Character Is Not Me'

"The pitch of that character is not me...That's not me. That's not my behaviour," the actress further emphasized.

Katrina Clears The Air

Katrina added, "To me the way she's (Babita) talking (in the film), to me it is outlandish as a person that I am."

Katrina Is Exactly The Opposite Of Babita Kumari

In yet another interview, Katrina had mentioned, "In my mind, I'm exactly the opposite of her. I'm very subtle. Everything for me is underplayed."

Unlike Her Character Babita Kumari, Katrina Faces Every Emotion Head On

While speaking to Indian Express, the actress had earlier said, "I don't try to escape. I try to face whatever I am feeling, understand it and make friends with it. I don't run away from it, nor deny it.

I make friends with it. First, be very comfortable with it, accept that it has happened and then try to find a solution. Sometimes you don't find it. But I try."