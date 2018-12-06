 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Reveals A BIZARRE Connection With Salman Khan When She BROKE UP With Ranbir Kapoor!

Katrina On Putting A Smiling Face Despite Being In A Sad Place

But whenever I was going through tough times, and there have been quite a few, I think of may be a mother of four who is going through a messy divorce and still has to go to work where she won't be pampered like us, and that has helped me carry on, knowing I'm not alone."

Katrina On Having The Support Of Salman Khan

When reminded that she has a wonderful guardian angel in Salman Khan, she told, "I thought you would say my mother. Of course, Salman is a dear friend, and the best, seemingly bizarre thing, is that we may not speak for weeks, even months.

When asked if Salman knows that she's upset over somethings, she said, "No, he doesn't actually. It's just a strange coincidence and yet somehow comforting. Nothing needs to be said or done, but just the fact that it happens, is reassuring.

Beyond that I also feel blessed to have my six sisters and mother who are a great source of support."

Katrina On Facing Difficulty While Shooting For Zero

When asked what she went through, while shooting for Zero, she said, "The work was inspiring and challenging, but personally it was not a fun place to go to.

After a 10-day or a two-week schedule, we'd take a break, and when I got back to the set, I'd confess to Aanand sir that I didn't want to go back to the deeply sad space where Babita's obnoxious behaviour stemming from."

And.. Here’s How Aanand L Rai Comforted Her..

Katrina added, "He'd nod, "I know mere bachche, but kar na." He was my companion on this journey without being overbearing or making me feel he was doing so much.

He knows what he needs to do to help an actor through the process. All three of us, Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and me are playing difficult, unusual characters and we needed his support."