 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Reveals Why She Attended Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Wedding Reception!

Katrina Opens Up About Meeting Deepika

The actress told Pinkvilla, "Unfortunately, there wasn't any pic taken. Though I would have loved to have one, but I think more important is the fact that we all had a good time."

'We All Had A Good Time'

Reportedly, initially the vibes were cordial but soon both the girls hugged each other and even danced together as Ranveer made them dance.

To this, Katrina said, "There are some moments which are too special and private to talk about and not meant for a public platform. What's important was that it was a really warm and fun evening and we all had a good time."

Katrina Stayed Up Till Late

She further added, "There was a lot of love and we all danced and ate and had great fun! I was there till the wee hours of the morning."

'I Was Invited To The Reception By Them & The Instinct In My Heart Was To Go'

When reminded that Deepika had said she wouldn't invite Katrina to her wedding on a talk show, Katrina said, "I was invited to the reception by them for sure and the instinct in my heart was to go, I felt I would like to go. There was no other thought behind it and we had very nice, warm, happy night."

Katrina On Her Equation With Her Colleagues On Social Media

"I am also very responsive as a person, you know that. If somebody reaches out to me I will also meet him or her half-way. Yes I have changed in some ways. If someone has been that way with me or I have been that way with someone earlier, that's the change which has come in now."

"It's not all about what that person has done to me or made me feel or vice versa, it's also more about, now it's okay. It's now more about people in their own lives, we are all colleagues - like I am very fond of Priyanka, I met her at a function the other day and we had a great time together," Katrina was quoted as saying.

Katrina Admits Being More Accepting Now

"Whatever said and done with certain people, now we all know each other for a long time... Even if your relationship with me has been one of conflict and not a peaceful one, that's still a relationship that I have shared with you for many years so it's still a relationship of some sort.

It may a turbulent or angst-ridden one but it's still a relationship that has been there for a long time. It doesn't matter today."

Let Bygones Be Bygones

Coming back to Katrina's equation with Deepika, it seems the two ladies have decided to let go of the past. Probably that's one of the reasons why the two actresses have started following each other on Instagram.