 Katrina Kaif's First Look From Zero: Shahrukh Khan Asks 'Why So Serious?'

Katrina Kaif's First Look From Zero: Shahrukh Khan Asks 'Why So Serious?'

Posted By:
    Katrina Kaif's FIRST look from Zero shared by Shahrukh Khan | FilmiBeat

    On account of Katrina Kaif's birthday yesterday, superstar Shahrukh Khan took to his social media to unveil the actress' first look from Zero. After witnessing King Khan's Zero avatar, the audience now gets to see Katrina's intriguing look from the film. Enthralling and captivating, Katrina is out to hypnotise you with her dark expressions, lost amidst a crowd.

    Sharing the first look along with a note, Shahrukh wrote, "There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty....hope u all also give it love." Isn't that quite adorable of him?

    Shahrukh's Heartfelt Note

    He also shared a note which read, "We know she is beautiful. We know she has our hearts fluttering. She has loved like she has never been hurt. She dances like nobody's watching her. She has lived like it's heaven on earth.

    But all us actors wait for the moment when we can sink our teeth into a character deeper than beauty and it's trappings.

    Here's my friend on her birthday braving to enthrall us in a new avatar.
    You may ask 'Why so serious..? Hmmm...

    Aapka pata nahi, mujhe toh gusse mein yeh aur bhi haseen lagti hai...

    Happy Birthday my brave and beautiful Katrina...

    Love, Shah Rukh


    Aanand L Rai Thanks Katrina For Making Zero Possible

    Director Anand L Rai also tweeted sharing, " Hail the queen!!!! A queen that transformed into a king this time!!! Wish you a very happy birthday Katrina and thanks for making #zero possible! ".

    Katrina's Role In Zero

    Speaking about her role, Katrina had earlier shared, "I play an actress in the film, but I don't play myself. I'm not Katrina Kaif in the film." In yet another interview, she shared, "I play a character which is a satirical take on an actress. I have seen it happen in English films but I have never seen something like this done before in a Hindi movie. It's very dramatic."

    Why Shahrukh Khan Was Cast In This Film

    Explaining the reason behind this casting, Aanand L.Rai shared, "I wanted to cut the all-important two feet from a star as big and confident as Khan saab, then tell a love story. Being an intelligent man, he knew what I was talking about."


    Zero is a story that celebrates life, the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. The makers have gone on to mark the festivities, as they shared the first teaser of the movie this New Year,

    Continuing the tradition the second teaser was launched on Eid, giving the fans another glimpse of this year's big Christmas release and now followed by Katrina's look.

    Touted as one of the biggest films of the year, 'Zero' is eagerly awaited by the audience.

    Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shahrukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.


