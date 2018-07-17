 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif's First Look From Zero: Shahrukh Khan Asks 'Why So Serious?'

Shahrukh's Heartfelt Note

He also shared a note which read, "We know she is beautiful. We know she has our hearts fluttering. She has loved like she has never been hurt. She dances like nobody's watching her. She has lived like it's heaven on earth.



But all us actors wait for the moment when we can sink our teeth into a character deeper than beauty and it's trappings.



Here's my friend on her birthday braving to enthrall us in a new avatar.

You may ask 'Why so serious..? Hmmm...



Aapka pata nahi, mujhe toh gusse mein yeh aur bhi haseen lagti hai...



Happy Birthday my brave and beautiful Katrina...



Love, Shah Rukh







Aanand L Rai Thanks Katrina For Making Zero Possible

Director Anand L Rai also tweeted sharing, " Hail the queen!!!! A queen that transformed into a king this time!!! Wish you a very happy birthday Katrina and thanks for making #zero possible! ".



Katrina's Role In Zero

Speaking about her role, Katrina had earlier shared, "I play an actress in the film, but I don't play myself. I'm not Katrina Kaif in the film." In yet another interview, she shared, "I play a character which is a satirical take on an actress. I have seen it happen in English films but I have never seen something like this done before in a Hindi movie. It's very dramatic."



Why Shahrukh Khan Was Cast In This Film

Explaining the reason behind this casting, Aanand L.Rai shared, "I wanted to cut the all-important two feet from a star as big and confident as Khan saab, then tell a love story. Being an intelligent man, he knew what I was talking about."

