 »   »   » Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Looks Gorgeous In These Pics & It's Hard Not To Fall In Love With Her

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle needs no introduction! The damsel with her 'oh-so-pretty' looks already has an immense fan-following on social media and is now all set to drop her 'jalwa' on the big screen with her debut film 'Time To Dance'. She had previously done a joint photo-shoot with Katrina and the results were simply fabulous.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja Wedding: Here's A Look Into Their Mehendi, Wedding & Reception Venues!

Beware, she's back again to make your hearts flutter! Isabelle is the cover girl for the May edition of GQ India magazine and her photo-shoot is a treat for sore eyes. Check out her latest clicks right away here-

Isabelle Is More Than Just Good Genes Isabelle shows you how to nail the floral look this summer & we are already bookmarking it. While speaking to GQ magazine, she said, "Katrina's 5'10", I've got another sister who's 6 ft tall! So, I'm a little insecure about my height." We totally feel you, girl? Not Salman Khan, Isabelle Wants To Work With This Khan Isabelle revealed, " I really like Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. And it would be a dream to work with Aamir Khan. I watched a lot of his films growing up, especially ‘Lagaan', because that was my mother's favourite. Every time I watched Fanaa, I'd weep. If I had to pick international actors, it'd definitely be Benedict Cumberbatch. But the other day, I saw Baby Driver, and loved Ansel Elgort in it." On The Best Advice Given By Katrina "To not get caught up in the hectic nature of the work. To take it day by day, and to give my best every day." Isabelle Says Fame Hasn't Changed Katrina "It didn't change much for me and my family, except that we were suddenly seeing her on magazine covers, in ads and on billboards. But she's been the same before and after the fame," she was quoted as saying. Perks Of Having A Famous Sister Isabelle admitted, "The thing that changed the most was the way we traveled. People treated me a lot differently when I traveled with her."

Earlier in an interview when asked about being compared with elder sister Katrina now that she's entering Bollywood, Isabelle said, "I feel we are in very different spaces and are distinct as individuals. I am coming into a slightly different space. Obviously, you want to do well and want the film to perform well but that's in God's hands. I am just going to do my best, work the hardest and try not to think too much about that question. She has given me a lot of advice. But the best one has been to work extremely hard and enjoy it at the same time. Luckily, most people in the arts world are extremely passionate about what they do."

Meanwhile what do you folks think about Isabelle's latest magazine photo-shoot? Do share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Saaho: Prabhas Shares His Excitement About Shooting For The Action Sequences In Abu Dhabi!