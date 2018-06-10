 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan & Iulia Vantur Grab Eyeballs At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party 2018 [PICS]

Related Articles
- UGLY SPAT! Salman Khan THRASHES Rishi Kapoor For DISRESPECTING His Family? Says He Won't Respect Him
- When An 'Arrogant' Salman Khan EXPOSED The Media For SPOILING His Relationship With Family & Friends
- Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Want To Be INSULTED By Salman Khan Like Arjun Kapoor; Gives Out Strict Warning
- Daisy Shah Interview! The 'Race 3' Actress Gets Candid About Her 'Trolled' Dialogue & Much More
- Race 3 New Song: For Salman Khan & Co, The 'Party Chale On & On'!
- Katrina Kaif Gets A FAT PAY CHEQUE To Perform With Salman Khan In The US; Fee Will Blow Your Mind
- Not Salman Khan, This Shahrukh Khan Film Inspired Jacqueline Fernandez To Do Bollywood Films!
- Bobby Deol Reveals What Went Wrong With His Career; Will Salman Khan Change His 'Flop Actor' Image?
- Remo D'Souza's Success In Bollywood Is Truly Inspiring!
- Salman Khan Refused To Use Body Double For Race 3 Action Sequences!
- A Netizen Tried To Create A Rift Between Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan; Here's How SRK Reacted!
- Jacqueline Fernandez: Salman Khan Has Been A Huge, Positive Force For Me!
It's that time of the year again! Bollywood celebs have once again gathered at this year's Iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique. Celebs including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol were spotted at the do.
Among others, the ex-lovers Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif grabbed the most attention and made the paparazzi go click..click..click! While Salman Khan graced the party in his signature look, Katrina Kaif looked damn pretty in her 'desi look'.
Check out the pictures from the party right here!
Katrina Kaif
Can we take a moment to appreciate how beautiful Katrina Kaif is looking in these pictures! Katrina doesn't sport ethnic very often but when she does it, she makes sure to turn heads.
Katrina With Her Best Friend Ali
Katrina Kaif was accompanied by her best friend, Ali Abbas Zafar at the Iftaar party. The duo recently collaborated for Tiger Zinda Hai and set the box office on fire.
Salman Arrives In Style
Looking all dapper, Salman Khan arrives at Baba Siddique‘s Iftaar party and posed happily for the media.
Salman Is Gearing Up For Race 3
Currently, Salman is also busy promoting his upcoming film, Race 3, which is in tremendous buzz.
Iulia Vantur In The House
Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also in attendance and the lady chose a traditional attire for the Iftaar party.
Hello Sunshine!
Jacqueline Fernandez looked simply stunning in an olive coloured dress. She will be next seen in Race 3, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde poses for the media as she graces Baba Siddique's Iftaar party.
Arbaaz Khan With Salim Khan
Actor Arbaaz Khan, who is in the limelight for the IPL betting row, also attended the Iftaar party along with his dad, Salim Khan.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty says ‘adaab' to the media, looking all gorgeous in an ethnic wear.
Race 3 Team
The entire team of Race 3 including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah were also in attendance and needless to say Anil Kapoor's outshined everyone at the party.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.