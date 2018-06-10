 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan & Iulia Vantur Grab Eyeballs At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party 2018 [PICS]

Katrina Kaif

Can we take a moment to appreciate how beautiful Katrina Kaif is looking in these pictures! Katrina doesn't sport ethnic very often but when she does it, she makes sure to turn heads.

Katrina With Her Best Friend Ali

Katrina Kaif was accompanied by her best friend, Ali Abbas Zafar at the Iftaar party. The duo recently collaborated for Tiger Zinda Hai and set the box office on fire.

Salman Arrives In Style

Looking all dapper, Salman Khan arrives at Baba Siddique‘s Iftaar party and posed happily for the media.

Salman Is Gearing Up For Race 3

Currently, Salman is also busy promoting his upcoming film, Race 3, which is in tremendous buzz.

Iulia Vantur In The House

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also in attendance and the lady chose a traditional attire for the Iftaar party.

Hello Sunshine!

Jacqueline Fernandez looked simply stunning in an olive coloured dress. She will be next seen in Race 3, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde poses for the media as she graces Baba Siddique's Iftaar party.

Arbaaz Khan With Salim Khan

Actor Arbaaz Khan, who is in the limelight for the IPL betting row, also attended the Iftaar party along with his dad, Salim Khan.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty says ‘adaab' to the media, looking all gorgeous in an ethnic wear.

Race 3 Team

The entire team of Race 3 including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah were also in attendance and needless to say Anil Kapoor's outshined everyone at the party.