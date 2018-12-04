 »   »   »  Listen Up Alia Bhatt! Katrina Kaif Says Her Break-up With Ranbir Kapoor Is A BLESSING

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Katrina Kaif, who was in a serious relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, talks about life after her break-up in her recent interview with Vogue and it's everything philosophical. She also asserted that she sees her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor (who's currently dating her bestie, Alia Bhatt) as a blessing. She was quoted as saying, "I now see it (the breakup) as a blessing because I was able to recognise my patterns, thought processes and things that I had been so sure of my whole life. I could see them from a whole different perspective."
Katrina Says Now She Has Only Herself To Focus On
"It's probably one of the first times in my life where I really had only myself to focus on. And when you focus on yourself, often, the first thing you realise is that you don't really know yourself."
She Further Added..
"It's like a period of not knowing, a period of being uncomfortable because you're seeing yourself in your raw form without embellishments and then accepting that you don't really know who you are."
Katrina Talks About Her Personality & Says She’s Very Sensitive
"I don't like to blame other people. The responsibility is on me... but the trigger is how you approach me. I'm very sensitive, and if someone approaches me with a lack of warmth or affection, the wall goes up."
Katrina On 2018
Speaking about the same, she said, "It has been wonderful because I'm really enjoying the process of creating. It began with Aanand L Rai's Zero, and then with Bharat-even though it came to me out of the blue, the process has been wonderful. I've enjoyed learning, and I feel incredibly happy at work when I feel like I'm learning something new."
For the uninitiated, Katrina will be next seen in Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero and the film also casts Anushka Sharma in the lead role.