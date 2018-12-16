 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Says She Avoids Confrontation: Relates To Her Character From Zero

Katrina Kaif's upcoming movie Zero will present her portraying the role of an alcoholic movie star. In a media interaction regarding the movie, Katrina Kaif opened up about herself as a person. Read on to find out what she had to say.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif opened up about an aspect of her personality during a media interaction for her upcoming movie Zero. When asked what she took away from working on Zero, Katrina said, "Me as a person, I can literally not say something I wanna say for five years. I can be next to a person and not say something. If it's a touchy situation if it makes me vulnerable if it exposes me and in some way, if I have to expose my feelings to you, so, I have to say, 'You really hurt me and I don't know if I will forgive you'. If it's a personal matter or the matter of emotions, something which puts me in a possible and vulnerable position, I won't do it."

Explaining further that she avoids confrontation with people, Katrina said, "That's my nature as a person and there are some plus points to that which is that I avoid confrontation. I can be around everyone no matter what my equation with you is, coz I won't confront it. Rest assured that if you are a person who shares a history with me, it should be fine with me as I won't say anything. Even if in the event that person with whom you have unresolved issues with, start the conversation. You have not started it, they started the conversation, I noticed it. You waited two years for this conversation to happen, but I won't open my mouth, I think it's fascinating."

"I have noticed this twice in my life, you waited for years, this is that moment, which is not started by you. So the responsibility is off your shoulders and the person who starts talking, it will be theirs. I don't want to expose what I feel because that makes you vulnerable. Be open for acceptance or rejection or whatever. If I could change that, I will change it. Sometimes in life, you should just say things what you feel, able to speak your heart and then move on."

Talking about how she relates to her character Babita Kumar from Zero, she said, "That is what I really liked about Babita Kumari because she says that. If Babita comes up to your face, she will provoke and taunt you, maybe that's rude or obnoxious, fine. But it's good, she is getting it out there, there's nothing left inside, that's important. Holding things inside like anger or resentment, that's the worst possible thing."

Katrina will be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Zero. Directed by Anand L. Rai, Zero will hit theatres on December 21, 2018.

