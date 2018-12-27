 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Spotted In Indian Casual Look; Fatima Sana Shaikh Snapped At Salon

Katrina Looking Pretty In A Kurta

Katrina Kaif was snapped by paparazzi today. For a change, we saw her in a very different look. She was sporting a casual ethnic look. Katrina was wearing a white kurta and yellow floral flared bottoms. She looked very pretty in this look. Katrina was seen at Salman Khan's midnight birthday bash at his farmhouse in Panvel. Although the two used to be dating and they broke up later, it is wonderful to see that the two don't share any animosity between them and are in fact good friends.

Fatima Sana Snapped Outside Salon

Fatima Sana Shaikh visited a salon today and was snapped by paparazzi. She was sporting a casual look with a black t-shirt and blue denims. We have always loved Fatima's looks whenever we have spotted her. She rocks the urban casual look. Fatima was last seen on the big screen in Thugs of Hindostan, which was a big disappointment to the audiences. Reacting to Thugs' reception, Fatima had said that it is very heartbreaking because they had tried their best to make a good film. She revealed that she is currently working on a sequel to Anurag Basu's A Life In A Metro, with Rajkummar Rao.

Yami Also Snapped At Same Salon As Fatima

Actress Yami Gautam too was spotted at the same salon as Fatima Shaikh. Yami was looking chic in a striped black and white shirt and black pants. Yami is all geared up for the release of her film URI, where she will share screen space with Vicky Kaushal. Yami will be playing the role of an intelligence officer which is a first for her. URI is set to hit the theatres on January 11, 2019.

Sara All Set For The Release Of Simmba

Sara Ali Khan was snapped at a posh hotel in Juhu where she went to give an interview. She looked gorgeous in navy blue dress with fringes. Tomorrow, will be the big release of Sara's second movie, Simmba. She has acted alongside Ranveer Singh in it. Simmba is a Rohit Shetty film and expectations from the audiences are high for it.