 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif All Set To Marry In 2019? Here's What The Zero Actress Has To Say!

Wedding Doesn't Happen At The Press Of A Button!

"Everyone ask that question but I think you can't plan that. We don't go on the Internet and press a button, and we get a man. It doesn't happen that way," said Katrina Kaif to KoiMoi.

If One Needs A Partner, Just Put It Out There!

"I think it is best honestly to leave these things up into... put it out there if you want, if you feel that you need a partner, you can put it out there. But I don't think searching or planning for is necessarily the way for it."

If It Is Meant To Happen, It Will Happen!

"I think if it is meant to happen, it would happen on its own. Many of the times the things that I have planned, we plan for them but it doesn't work out. So who knows maybe the things that you don't plan, will be the things that work out."

When Asked About Attending Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Wedding Reception

"But as I said before, I react very instinctively and emotionally. If I feel something, then I will do it. I felt like going, I went. We had a nice night, everyone shared a lot of warmth and it is a big phase in their lives, big new step for them and I was happy to be the part of that celebration," Katrina Kaif summed it up.

On The Work Front

Katrina Kaif is geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Zero which also stars Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Gauri Khan under SRK's home banner production Red Chillies Entertainment.