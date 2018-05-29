 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Trying To Avoid Awkwardness? Praises Alia Bhatt Amid Affair Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina's Post For Alia

A few hours ago, Katrina Kaif shared the news of Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi entering Rs 100 Crore club and captioned it as saying, 'well-deserved'. It indeed came as a sweet surprise considering the fact that Katrina had skipped the screening of her best friend's movie.



Katrina-Alia's Face-off At Sonam Kapoor's Reception

Though Alia Bhatt attended Sonam Kapoor's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif was seen posing a selfie with Alia, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar and we can assume they must be pretty comfortable in each other's company.



Recently, Alia Said That She Wants To Do Film With Deepika & Katrina

Speaking about doing multi-heroines film, Alia has said, "Katrina (Kaif) is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It's the same with Deepika (Padukone). It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I've made a pact with Katrina and Deepika Padukone that we will do films together."



Here's How Katrina Reacted To Alia's Pact

While speaking to a leading daily, Katrina was quoted as saying, "I think it [teaming up with Alia] would be amazing. Not many know but I have been telling Adi (Aditya Chopra, film-maker) for the longest time that someone should make a great, big-budget and lavishly mounted film starring two girls with strong characters."



Katrina Is Okay With Alia But..

"I really hope he does something like that and I would love to do such a movie with Alia. I have a strong feeling that it would do amazingly well [at the box office]," says Katrina.



But Not Deepika..

"As far as I am concerned, there is no pact or anything like that with Deepika in terms of working together," says Katrina, who's currently busy with the shoot of Shahrukh Khan's Zero and Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan.



Time To Comment!

What are your thoughts on Katrina-Alia's current equation? Do you think they're cool or you see a cold war brewing between them? Jot down your thoughts below in the comments section!

